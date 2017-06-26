Shared bike newbies need some basic cycling education

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

The rapid success of Mobike, Ofo and other shared bike brands in China is undeniable. One must admit that the man who brought this system to the Chinese mainland market is a genius. Inspired by European cities with similar systems of rental bikes, the Chinese version not only copied it, but made it better.



Like WeChat compared to WhatsApp, and Weibo compared to Twitter, this innovative Chinese entrepreneur took everything that was good about the old concept and made it great.



In Paris for example, "Velib" shared bikes must be connected to a ground station, whereas in China, shared bicycle are all installed with GPS that enables customers to drop off their bicycle literally anywhere they feel like it.



The ridiculously low price (1 yuan, $0.15 per half hour) has also been the key to Mobike and Ofo's success. But the flood of lower-quality competing brands, along with the thousands of new bicycle commuters on the streets of Shanghai, have raised a number of new issues and tensions. The main problem is that the average person riding these shared bicycles are rookies when it comes to the rules of the road.



Yes, we must applaud any commuter who has decided to leave his car or scooter at home, or not take an exhaust-spewing bus, and instead ride a Mobike to work, which reduces traffic congestion and helps keep Shanghai's air clean. Unfortunately, many of them are applying the same dangerous, selfish mentality they used behind the wheel when riding their bikes.



I have never seen a shared bicycle rider in Shanghai checking behind first to see if it is safe to turn, nor have I ever seen one signaling with their hand before turning. There are universal bike-riding signals long-established by the international cycling community that just don't seem to apply in China. Not to mention all the new shared bike riders taking over the sidewalks as their own private bicycle lane, which endangers pedestrians.



I myself use a motorized scooter and I have noticed that many Mobike users are adapting the same dangerous habits as all those delivery boys on scooters who zip around the streets and cut you off at the intersection to jump the queue. Except the cyclists are much slower, which means that all the traffic behind them also gets slowed down.



Shared bike riders' flagrant disregard for traffic rules can be fatal. In March, a 10-year-old boy recklessly riding an Ofo was struck by a bus at a busy intersection in Shanghai and died at a hospital. Road regulations in China ban children under the age of 12 from cycling on a public street, but this rule is seldom adhered to.



This tragedy along with the numerous violations of traffic rules by other shared cyclists have prompted the officially run Shanghai Bicycle Industry Association to issue, in May, new draft guidelines on shared bikes. For example, the association proposed that children under 12 years old should not be riding shared bikes, and anyone with multiple violations should be banned from using shared bikes.



It has been reported that there are over 12 different shared bike brands in Shanghai with a total of 1.06 million bicycles out on the streets. This is a good thing for customers, but a bad thing for pedestrians, who now have even less space on the sidewalks to navigate. Since users are supposed to park their bikes inside the white lines marked on sidewalks, you often see tons of bikes piled up on top of each other until it resembles a child's jungle gym.



Currently, Shanghai authorities are conducting a general crackdown on traffic violators, which affects shared bike users. Some areas like Huangpu district, People's Square, Yuyuan Garden, the Bund, Xintiandi, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street and Tianzifang have been declared "bicycle-free zones" and people face a 20 yuan fee if caught riding or parking a bike there.



Don't get me wrong; overall I think that this new bike-sharing industry is a very good thing for our environment and a revolution in terms of public transportation. It is also very healthy for people who otherwise don't get much exercise. The system just requires some basic education for new bike riders to help keep everybody safe.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.