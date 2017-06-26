There’s no shame in being brilliant

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

I find it fascinating to observe people around me. It's easier to identify a problem when you analyze a specific group of people, in my case, university students. I began to notice a phenomenon in my freshman year: For some reason, students today are afraid to show how hard they work to achieve their goals. They don't want people to know how diligent they are.



Contrary to what is happening in universities, pupils in primary school are not aware of such "shame" in their daily lives. Looking back on my primary school days, I always aspired to be one of those industrious students who attained high scores in every subject. So did everybody else. At that time, we talked about those students with admiration; all we wanted was to be like them. They were unquestionably the star students.



But why do we face a completely disparate situation in universities? What has changed in us during the intervening years? I suppose it relates to our social environment.



In recent years, a trend of labeling and categorizing others has begun to take root in our society. People have created words such as "xueba" and "xuezha" - the former means students who are engrossed in study and score incredibly high in tests, and the latter means students who play a lot and always do poorly in exams. While these words themselves are neutral, the way they are used can often be derogatory as ordinary students attempt to undermine the achievements of their more successful classmates.



Over time, ordinary students classify their outstanding peers as strange creatures and isolate them unconsciously or even consciously, totally forgetting that academic success is what they used to want so badly. What's more, top students also begin to question themselves. Why do I spend so much time studying while others are sitting around and enjoying life? Would they accept me if I was not such a high achiever? These doubts can undermine a student's performance as they start to follow others' thinking patterns.



It is understandable that everyone wants to be a genius who doesn't need to struggle to achieve academic success. However, we are all aware of the fact that only a small number can be like that. Most of us are just ordinary people with average IQs. But pretending to be indifferent about your work is simply a pathetic way of demonstrating that you are afraid of failure and you are a sore loser. And of course, those outstanding students should not doubt themselves and should continue to do their best.



So, next time you come across someone who mocks you because you are hardworking, tell them plainly,



"I will not stop fighting for my dream just because you are hypocritical and jealous of others' achievements."



Dedicate all your efforts to whatever you want to accomplish and be proud of your efforts. There's nothing to be ashamed of in being brilliant and extraordinary as well as sedulous.



