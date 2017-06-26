Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"When cultural relics dealers from a nearby village brought over money to buy the items, we refused."So said the mother of He Gang, a construction worker from Guqiang village in Zhoukou, Henan Province, who died in a crane accident at a construction site in Jinan, Shandong Province in May. He donated 19 pieces of silverware, which were made in the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), to the Palace Museum in Beijing more than three decades ago. He found the items in 1985 when he was digging holes in his home, trying to find a place for a stone mill. His shovel hit a container in which the silver items had been placed. He then contacted a friend who was working as a security guard at the Palace Museum, which later accepted his donation. The Palace Museum kept in touch with He over the years, and on June 22, a memorial service for him was held at the museum to pay tribute to his contribution. (Source: The Mirror)