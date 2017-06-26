Venture adventurers

China is currently witnessing a boom of business opportunities. Shanghai, known as the country's international business capital, has attracted millions of aspiring entrepreneurs who hope to try their luck at starting their own venture. Among these adventurers, some are experienced veterans who understand all the pitfalls of trying to get a new business idea off the ground, and others are fresh graduates bursting with ideas and passion but lacking real-world experience and knowledge. And then there are those in the middle: established professionals with a stable job and steady income, perhaps families to support, who are willing to give all that up and risk everything to give their long-simmering idea a go in the free market.

Shanghai, known as the country's international business capital, has attracted millions of aspiring entrepreneurs who hope to try their luck at starting their own venture. Photos: CFP

The Global Times recently spoke with a wide range of entrepreneurs, from seasoned veterans to green newbies, about their stories and anecdotes starting a new business in China.



Feng Daming (pictured below right) worked for an American company as a facility maintenance supervisor for many years before he left to co-found Luft with friends working in the engineering field.

Luft is a German word which means air, according to Feng. "It fits us well because one of our services is to design and build air-conditioning systems," he said. "And for me, this word also indicates freedom, equality and creation, which are our goal of starting the business."



Feng graduated from university 16 years ago with a major in engineering management. He became interested in facility management after getting a job at a biotech firm. Since then he has switched professions several times.



"But I finally found out that facility management has not been given enough attention, although the concept has been in China for about three decades," he said. "Take space management as an example. A company could move several times to contain its expanding staff, which possibly leads to unnecessary costs.



"Many projects need to be redone over and over, which shows how unprofessional some second parties are," Feng added. "We want our company to provide a platform on which the first party could find comprehensive and high-quality services, and their problems could be solved immediately and efficiently."



Feng faced lots of pressure from his family while deciding if he should resign from his former well-paid position. But his wife, who works in the human resources field, finally encouraged him to do so.



"We made some analysis and found out that people of my age are facing a competitive environment," he said. "Some have to accept a lower payment when they want to change to a more promising job."







Persistence and a strong will



Ding Ke (below center) built Raft, an education brand, one year ago. Previously she worked in the chemical industry for nine years. She obtained her doctorate degree in Germany in 2006.

Raft focuses on English education for children aged from 2 to 12 years old. According to Ding, she decided to start her own business to help her two daughters learn something more meaningful. "When I was very young, I used to dream of being a teacher. So Raft makes my dream come true."



Ding, who appreciates the casual working hours of her own business, said that she has also encountered many difficulties and challenges.



"The most challenging is that I must deal with many different people," she explained. "Sometimes my honesty and sincerity get misunderstood.



"I know that there will be risks and pressure, but I am fully prepared in my mind," said Ding. "At this moment, I would like to set up a brand first and think about making a profit later."



Despite her parents' initial concern, Ding received encouragement from her husband, teachers and friends. "I think for the new starters, persistence and a strong will are very important. We cannot just shrink back when problems happen," she said.



Xu Rong (below) graduated from Fudan University in 2005 with a major in developmental biology. He worked for several years at foreign companies before he founded UMORE in 2014.

His company is the first clean tech consulting agency working in the cross-border area. "When I founded the company, there was a great demand in the clean tech industry for cross-border consultancy," Xu said.



"At the time, cross-border cooperation activity was a mess and full of broker services without any professionalism or expertise."



Xu seized on the opportunity without hesitation. "I spent more than 3 months learning about this field. I received lots of inspiration, however most of the comments were that we should be careful about our business model. Everyone agrees this is a job full of challenges, not only technically but also culturally," Xu said.



Xu said he felt little pressure in the early stages when his company was still small, but after expanding and bringing on more employees, the most challenging thing was to stay confident and grow together as a team to meet their next goal.



"The most exciting moment was when we published our first online tool after eight months of hard work," he said, adding that they recently completed a round of angel investment that helped their business grow even faster."



A willingness to adjust according to different conditions is Xu's best advice for newbies. "One has to have persistence and dedication. And keep in mind that no investment means no returns."



Honesty is most important



Gao Minglong (below) dropped out of high school before graduating. Today he runs Qian Gao, a company specializing in fire-extinguishing system designs.

He first came to Shanghai in 2000 to work at a State-owned company. At the same time he attended a small college to learn some skills. After seven years he resigned from his position to start his own business.



"The most challenging thing for me at the beginning was that I didn't know many people in Shanghai, nor did I have any management experience," he said. "But the World Expo 2010 in Shanghai brought many great opportunities."



Gao had only three employees at the very beginning, including himself. Today his company employs over 70 people. He is currently looking for a partner to help expand the business into manufacturing. "I desperately need someone who knows management well."



Gao considers himself self-determined, and having a unique idea is helpful, but he says experience is essential. "I don't encourage fresh graduates to try to start a business immediately after they leave campus. Starting up a company requires rich human relationships and experiences, which newcomers know little about.



"It is quite normal that some start-ups fail very soon," Gao said, explaining that conducting a business successfully requires honesty and continuous learning. "If you are not honest, you are never welcomed by other partners."