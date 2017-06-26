Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in SW Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/26 18:30:47

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Irfan)
 

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Masroor)


Posted in: WORLD
