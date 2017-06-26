Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in SW Pakistan

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Irfan)



Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Irfan)





Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Masroor)

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Irfan)