Dialogue key to a bright future for HK

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT





Twenty years should be more than long enough for people to understand that Hong Kong has already returned to Chinese sovereignty.



Twenty years should be long enough for Hongkongers to realize that like everyone else, they are not in any way superior to the mainland "locusts" since in many ways, policies tend to favor Hong Kong and Macao more than the mainland.



Twenty years is long enough for mainland Chinese to realize that not everyone in Hong Kong welcomes them or will treat them with respect. Although the majority of Hongkongers are rational thinkers, negativity still exists in the city that threatens to divide all.



There is much misunderstanding and division between the two groups. This will require joint dialogue to resolve. Of course, Beijing does not need 20 years to figure out that some are unhappy with Chinese rule. From the very start of Hong Kong's return, a group of people has been destroying the city by tearing it apart.



While some will find this to be a good time to bicker and engage in their favorite activity, China-bashing, Beijing is not necessarily turning a blind eye to the lingering issues and problems that exist in Hong Kong. If it is OK for people to show their support and feel sympathetic toward innocent Hong Kong students struggling to defend democracy, it is also perfectly normal for others to use this anniversary to celebrate the achievements since Hong Kong's return, to remember the challenges that lie ahead and most importantly to engage in dialogue.



It is easy for people to side with the "little guys" who are going up against the state. What they tend to forget is that these little guys are well-funded and have joined forces with equally well-funded pro-independence Taiwanese.



The protestors have ulterior motives. They want Hong Kong to be independent when it was never independent to start off with. Being under British colonial rule gave them a self-deluded sense of grandeur over everyone else. What they forget is that Hongkongers were hardly treated as equal during the 99-year lease.



If one argues, "But, at least we are democratic!" I would reply, "You were never given a chance to select your own chief administrator or governor. I hardly call this democracy."



If one says, "But, what did China ever give us?" I would reply, "Well, for a start, your food and water comes from the mainland."



The issue again comes down to how we see things but the truth is, Hong Kong has never had any independent politics. Hong Kong can definitely benefit from paying more attention to what is happening in the mainland and knowing that Beijing is not blind. Do not take Beijing's patience for granted. Do not think that Hong Kong can remain competitive without the backing of the central government.



As the 20th anniversary approaches, Andy Chan Ho-tin from the Hong Kong National Party and no doubt some other "lawmakers" have already united supporters and localists for a rally to push for independence. Defiance and anti-Beijing slogans are seen as democratic. This group of people much prefer the times where they were a little colony of the mighty British Empire.



They will mourn the fall of Hong Kong, a fall brought upon them by British colonial rule where Hong Kong had little say. I cannot say much about those who miss being ruled by colonialists or the childish behavior of these localists who either get into the system to verbally attack their own people through the use of racist slurs or those who attack because they couldn't get into the system due to their pathetic display of anti-Chinese behavior when they are themselves Chinese.



The young people do not know the complicated history of their city. Do they know how Hong Kong came into existence? It is sad when they hate their own people and confuse the notion of a nation with politics. They want independence and they mourn the loss of their dependence and being dominated by the UK. How pathetically hilarious.



As I prepare to celebrate this special day, I cannot forget the seven policemen sentenced to two years by a British judge for "damaging Hong Kong's image" when they were restoring peace after being attacked by a protestor. I cannot forget those protestors who are really clowns.



Knowing that fools are causing disruption to the order of Hong Kong is sad. However, I know that apart from this group of "Dumb and Dumber," a majority of Hong Kong residents are hardworking people who support and appreciate the efforts of the central government.



After all, there are more of them than those who cause the great divide. I remember the efforts, leniency and patience displayed by Beijing and of course the city of Hong Kong.



The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn