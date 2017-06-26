Beijing issues first foreign work permit under new system

The first permit was given to a senior executive of BMW China Services Ltd, The Beijing News reported on Monday.



The Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau said that "green passage" is used to streamline the application process, stressing that no paper is needed for the application.



It will take those who hold previous foreign expert work permits 10 days less to apply for a new permit, the bureau said.



Also, verifying their qualifications, including criminal records, expertise and academic credentials will be based on a commitment system.



Starting July, the Beijing Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs will assign its authority to district levels, including Haidian and Chaoyang districts, where foreign workers are concentrated at, aiming to provide more convenience for foreigners, the report said.



The State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs (SAFEA) implemented a unified work permit system on April 1 to make it easier for foreigners to work in China.



Under the old system, foreigners could apply for two types of work permits: an employment license for foreign employees and a foreign expert work permit for top talent, which were issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and SAFEA, respectively.



Compared with the old system, the new one requires fewer application requirements, provides a more transparent evaluation process and shortens turnaround time, the Xinhua News Agency reported in September.



The reform aims to bring more overseas talent to China and meet the demands of the economy and society.



