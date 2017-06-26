Quirky translation sparks online design craze

Netizens have been having fun with the Sun Yat-sen University school badge after the name was translated as Twin-duck University in a travel article by writer Zhang Yongming.



The translation, originally used to hide Zhang's identity when visiting a school in South Tibet, soon went viral online, as netizens' added twin ducks to the original badge. Different versions soon appeared sporting adorable psyducks, animated Elizabethan ducks and pictures of real ducks.



Even the designer of the original badge, Yao Youyi, associate professor of the art education department of Sun Yat-sen University, got in on the act, creating two new versions featuring twin ducks alongside the buildings and trees in original versions.



Netease News

