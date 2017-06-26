Suspect in Xinzheng detained for spreading rumors

A suspect has been arrested for spreading rumors that Longhu would cease to exist as a town, Chinanews reported on Friday.



According to the report, the suspect surnamed Zhang, who posed as a Xinhua News Agency reporter, had been criminally detained for picking quarrels and provoking trouble.



Longhu is located in Xinzheng, Central China's Henan Province and there is no official record of any planned change to its municipal status.



The fake news circulated rapidly on Chinese social media platforms including Wechat Moments, Baidu post bars and QQ groups.



It was also reposted by numerous real estate firms on their official WeChat accounts in an attempt to push up house prices.



The Xinzheng City public security bureau was forced to take immediate action due to the negative social impact of the rumors.



The head of Cyberspace Affairs in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, was quoted in the report as saying that a series of laws and regulations had been enacted to standardize behavior in cyberspace.



He added that Cyberspace security was of vital importance and that the Internet would not provide a shelter for outlaws.



Chinanews.com

