Muslim-Americans prepare for Eid at women-only salon

Nevien Shehadeh, 19, was one of many Muslim women who chose Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique in New York's borough of Brooklyn on Friday to prepare for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.



The beauty salon, designed by owner Huda Quhshi to cater mostly to Muslim women, opened in January in the Bay Ridge neighborhood.



"I only started wearing the hijab one year ago," said Shehadeh, who is studying math and economics at Fordham University in New York.



"I always wanted to, but I wasn't ready. It was during Ramadan last year, one week before Eid that I had this feeling to wear the hijab."



Shehadeh, a Palestinian-American, was with her two sisters, Shireen, 26, and Nisrien, 18, and aunt, Najah, 37. They first met Quhshi two years ago when the beauty entrepreneur was hired to do make-up at a family wedding.



Between Wednesday and Friday, Quhshi said she received 48 customers for Eid services.



"Most salons aren't all women," said Shehadeh, who plans to celebrate Eid on a Staten Island beach with her family on Sunday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan. "Here we feel comfortable."



Reuters

