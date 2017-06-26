Martha the Mastiff named World’s Ugliest Dog

With deep-set wrinkles and a gas problem, Martha the Mastiff is no beauty queen - but as the newly crowned World's Ugliest Dog, she is still a winner.



While images of cute dogs regularly make the rounds on social media, this weekend pooches with more unusual features got their moment to shine at the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California.



With an air of languid confidence Martha pawed her way past her 13 competitors, with judges saying they were impressed by what appeared to be "300 pounds of skin" hanging off her big-boned, 125-pound (57 kilogram) body.



As she was awarded her first-place prize - $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York - Martha appeared unmoved.



"She knocks over every water bucket no matter how securely attached to the fence," said owner Shirley Dawn Zindler of her homely hound. "She bosses the other dogs around and makes sure all guests are suitably slimed on arrival."



Zindler is fostering the three-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff, a breed known for its excess loose skin and a tendency to drool.



AFP

