Renowned cancer experts treat Liu Xiaobo on medical parole

Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo is receiving medical treatment by China’s top cancer experts, said Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau on Monday.



Liu has been granted medical parole after he was diagnosed with liver cancer recently. The No. 1 Hospital of China Medical University has assigned a team composed of eight renowned cancer experts to formulate medical plans and treat Liu, read a press release on the website of the Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau.



Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on Dec. 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of engaging in activities designed to overthrow the government.



Oslo-based Nobel Committee conferred on Liu the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize.



