Xi urges coordinated efforts to deepen overall reform

Chinese President Xi Jinping
on Monday called for more coordinated efforts to carry out reforms and review all existing major reform programs, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the 36th meeting of the Central Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform, which he heads.
The leading group stressed that the mixed-ownership reform of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) is important to overall SOE reform, and it vowed to complete mixed-ownership reform by the end of this year.
Emphasizing the important roles of Chinese enterprises overseas and outbound investment in maintaining the security of China's overseas interests, the group called for improved supervision and regulation of overseas investment.
It was decided at the meeting that China would open wider to foreign investors and continue the innovation-driven development following two years of effective practice in free trade zones in South China's Guangdong Province, North China's Tianjin Municipality and East China's Fujian Province, according to the report.