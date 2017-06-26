Indian smartphone market share

Chinese vendors have an iron grip in the Indian smartphone market with a 51-percent share in the first quarter of 2017, triple the year-earlier level, data released by India Ratings and Research showed, according to Indian industrial news outlet Dazeinfo on Sunday.



Faced with fierce competition in the sector, Indian vendors' share slid to just 14 percent in the first quarter of 2017, down 27 percentage points year-on-year, the report said.



The single foreign vendor maintaining an appreciable market was South Korea's Samsung, with 28 percent, while China's Xiaomi, Vivo, Lenovo and Oppo were behind it, noted the report.





