Defense ministry confirms Indian army crossed border in standoff

Indian troops crossed the border with China in an attempt to prevent a road construction by the Chinese side, China's defense ministry confirmed on Monday.



Indian troops' provocation has violated the consensus and relevant agreements on border issues between the Chinese and Indian governments, seriously endangering the peace of the border areas, defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said on Monday.



Ren urged the Indian side not to complicate border issues, and reiterated China's firm resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.



China and India reached a consensus on the Sikkim segment of the Sino-Indian borders after India gained independence. The road construction was carried out on China's territory, and India has no right to interfere, Ren said.

