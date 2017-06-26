HK LegCo slams activists for ‘shameful’ action on statue

A dozen protesters led by student activist Joshua Wong covered the iconic statue at Hong Kong's Golden Bauhinia Square in black cloth on Monday ahead of President Xi Jinping
's visit to the region this week, which experts referred to as a "stunt" and called for calm over the protest.
Security guards called police at 6:00 am after failing to stop the protesters. Police removed the cloth 15 minutes later but did not make any arrests, Hong Kong media hk.on.cc reported Monday.
Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) members called their action "naive, shameful and disrespectful to 'one country, two systems,' and the central and Hong Kong governments," and urged the police to investigate, RTHK reported Monday.
The incident comes ahead of Xi's Hong Kong visit from June 29 to July 1, where Xi will also grace the inauguration of the fifth administration of the HKSAR. July 1 marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.
The protesters chose this time to gain the international community's attention, but they will only end up disgracing themselves, Yin Hongbiao, a Peking University professor, told the Global Times.