China Railway finishes Botswana interchange

The first interchange in the Botswana city of Francistown, which is being built by China Railway Seventh Group, will officially open in late July and reduce traffic congestion, a Botswana senior official said Sunday.



Transport and Communications Minister Kitso Mokaila said that the interchange is a transformative infrastructure project that may attract investors to Francistown.



"The facility will be a boon to the economy of Francistown" and boost living standards in the northeastern part of the country," Mokaila told the Xinhua News Agency in an interview.



The interchange in the country's second-largest city features many links in and out of Francistown's central business district.



Construction began in 2015 as part of a 30-kilometer dual road project, at a cost of $100 million, according to Mokaila.





