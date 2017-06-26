SOE profits rise 25% from Jan-May

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw a year-on-year increase of 25.5 percent in their profits in the first five months of 2017, with central SOEs' profits rising 15.7 percent and local SOEs' profits soaring 56 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Finance
on Monday.
Profit earned by all the SOEs during the period totaled nearly 1.04 trillion yuan ($151.72 billion), the ministry said in an online statement. Total revenue reached 19.75 trillion yuan, the statement added.
Total debts of SOEs rose 11.2 percent year-on-year to 91.5 trillion yuan at the end of May, while total assets grew 11.2 percent year-on-year to 139.18 trillion yuan, according to the data.