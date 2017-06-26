Supreme Court reinstates part of Trump travel ban

The US Supreme Court on Monday partially reinstated President Donald Trump
's controversial travel ban targeting citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries, before examining the case in full this autumn.
The travel ban - which was put on hold by lower court rulings - will apply to those "who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the US," until the court hears the case in October, the justices ruled.
The decision is a win for the Republican leader, who has insisted the ban is necessary for national security, despite criticism that it singles out Muslims in violation of the US constitution.
Trump had suffered a series of stinging judicial setbacks over the measure, with two federal appeals courts maintaining injunctions on the ban.
Those courts had argued the president had overstepped his authority, and that his executive order discriminated against travelers based on their nationality.