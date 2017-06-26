Bilibili requires real-name registration for posting videos

A popular Chinese ACG (Animation, Comic and Game) website announced on Sunday that real-name registration is required for its users to post videos amid a national campaign to strengthen media regulation and supervision.



Bilibili, one of the most visited ACG websites in China, announced on its website that based on relevant national regulations and policies, real-name registration is required for all users to post videos on its website, starting July 5.



"Domestic users can use mobile phones to register and overseas users should provide valid identity information such as passports," read the website statement.



The statement comes days after China's TV and film watchdog ordered some websites to shut down services for audio-visual content without official licensing.



A statement published by China's media watchdog on Thursday said that some websites, including Sina Weibo, AcFun and ifeng.com, did not obtain the administration's license for audio-visual services, and had posted content about politics and public affairs in violation of rules.



AcFun announced on its Sino Weibo account late Thursday that it would "keep audio and visual content under strict supervision."



Sina Weibo announced at the same time that users without the license are not allowed to upload audio-visual content, while other video services remain unaffected. The website added that it will enhance the management of multimedia content and further regulate other video services.



