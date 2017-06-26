Chinese president meets Finnish PM on strengthening cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping
met with Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila on Monday in Beijing, and they agreed to dovetail the two countries' development strategies and boost cooperation in various fields.
Xi called for aligning China's 13th Five-Year Plan
with "Vision: Finland 2025", and strengthening pragmatic cooperation in areas of telecommunications, intelligent manufacturing, bio-economy, environmental protection technology, energy-saving buildings, and clean energy.
The two sides should advance people-to-people exchanges and enhance cooperation in winter sports as China will host the Winter Olympics in 2022, he said.
Finland assumed the rotating presidency of the Arctic Council this May.
China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Finland in Arctic affairs under the framework of the Arctic Council, Xi said.
Sipila is in China to attend the Summer Davos
meeting, which will be held in northeast China's port city of Dalian, Liaoning Province, from June 27 to 29.