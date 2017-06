At least 100 injured in Iran's refinery fire

At least 100 workers were injured on Monday in a refinery fire in Iran's central city Isfahan, Iran's Labor News Agency (ILNA) reported.



The fire broke out on Monday morning at the sulfur storage of Isfahan Refinery and most of the victims were gas-poisoned, according to the report.



Some of the injured were critically hit by the emitting gases and were hospitalized.



The cause of the blaze remained unknown.