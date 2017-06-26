De Boer to coach Palace

Crystal Palace have appointed former Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said Monday.



The 47-year-old Dutchman has been out of work since he was sacked by Serie A club Inter in November after winning just five of the opening 14 games of the season.



Palace have been without a manager since Sam Allardyce opted to leave the south London club at the end of last season after securing their top-flight survival.



De Boer, who played for Ajax and Barcelona during a distinguished career which also saw him make 112 appearances for the Dutch national team, is only the second non-British manager of the club.

