Squillaci stays loyal

Ex-France international Sebastien Squillaci has extended his contract with Bastia for a year despite the Corsican outfit's relegation to the third division by French soccer's financial watchdog.



The 37-year-old defender, who had been sidelined since October because of ruptured cruciate ligaments, was out of contract with the fallen Ligue 1 side. But the club confirmed Monday that Squillaci, who arrived in 2013 from English Premier League side Arsenal, had extended his contract.



Cash-strapped Bastia have appealed their double relegation to the third division and hope to play in Ligue 2 next season. A decision will be made on July 10.





