Portugal look to be favorites as Confederations Cup moves into semis

This year's top international soccer competition finished its group stage on Sunday, but it would not be surprising if this went unnoticed by the vast amount of fans worldwide. Despite featuring the defending World Cup and all continental champions, as well as the next World Cup hosts, Confederations Cups usually are not taken too seriously by media and supporters.
Germany, for instance, brought their B team, naming seven uncapped players and leaving behind stars such as Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos. They still topped their group to reach the semifinals. Portugal, however, seem to be intent on trying to win, as evidenced by the way they swept aside New Zealand 4-0 in their final group stage game after a sluggish start to the tournament. Copa America champions Chile have also been impressive, while African champions Cameroon disappointingly exited the group stage with just one point. Hosts Russia repeated their disappointing performances from last year's Euro tournament by exiting the group stage again, with a solitary win against New Zealand. Not too many people will feel sympathy for Russia, but at least, so far, their violent hooligans from Euro 2016
have not surfaced on home soil. Of course, the limited amount of foreign supporters is also a factor.
Since 2005, the Confederations Cup has been a dress rehearsal for the World Cup held the following year, thus it is held in the same country which will host the next World Cup.
But going by past tournaments, winning the Confederations Cup is no indicator of World Cup success. For instance, Brazil , who are not in this year's edition, have won the last three Confederations Cups, but only reached the semifinals in the World Cup following those three tournaments once, in 2014. In fact, none of the other three 2013 Confederations Cup semifinalists even reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup. Likewise, only one of the 2005 and 2009 Confederations Cups semifinalists reached the semifinals of the following World Cups.
The favorites so far look to be Portugal, as Cristiano Ronaldo seems like he wants to add another trophy to what has been a fantastic 12 months for him, having won Euro 2016 and La Liga and the Champions League this year. Two of their most talented youngsters, Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva, have also played well, showing why they just earned big-money moves to Manchester City and AC Milan. If they can continue their momentum and reach the final and win, this would be a vital learning experience for them.
But ultimately, the countries should be looking to peak next summer when the real deal will take place.The author is a Hong Kong-based freelance writer. hcpyip@gmail.com