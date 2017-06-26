Woodblock movable type printing in C China

Inheritor Xiao Shihua puts typeheads into a plate in Zhulin Village, Tantou Town of central China's Hunan Province, June 25, 2017. Xiao Shihua, who was born in 1971, studied movable type printing in the guidance of his father in his teens. The woodblock movable type printing of Tantou Town began its flourish period in Ming Dynasty(1368-1644) in the use of printing pedigree and farming issues, and gradually faded away with the development of computer and offset printing.Photo:Xinhua

Inheritor Xiao Shihua prepares to print in Zhulin Village, Tantou Town of central China's Hunan Province, June 25, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

Inheritor Xiao Shihua prepares to print in Zhulin Village, Tantou Town of central China's Hunan Province, June 25, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 25, 2017 shows a typehead plate for woodblock movable type printing kept by Inheritor Xiao Shihua in Zhulin Village, Tantou Town of central China's Hunan Province. Photo:Xinhua