Over 5 tonnes of confiscated drugs destroyed in SW China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/26 23:57:43

Officers burn confiscated drugs in Mangshi City, capital of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 26, 2017. A total of 5.635 tonnes of confiscated drugs were destroyed in the city on Monday, the 30th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
