Over 5 tonnes of confiscated drugs destroyed in SW China's Yunnan

Officers burn confiscated drugs in Mangshi City, capital of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 26, 2017. A total of 5.635 tonnes of confiscated drugs were destroyed in the city on Monday, the 30th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Photo:Xinhua