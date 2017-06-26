Cilic moves up to sixth

Croatia's Marin Cilic moved up to sixth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday after reaching the Queen's final.



Scot Andy Murray continues to lead the rankings ahead of Spain's Rafael Nadal. Swiss Roger Federer remains fifth.



On the women's side, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova moved up to 12th as she made a winning comeback from a knife attack by lifting the Birmingham title.



The 27-year-old Czech was playing just her second tournament since recovering from ­severe injuries to her left playing hand suffered while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in December.



The WTA rankings are still dominated by Germany's Angelique Kerber ahead of Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

