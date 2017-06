Biaggi out of danger

Italian motorcycling star Max Biaggi has left intensive care in a Rome hospital two weeks after being admitted following a training accident, he revealed Monday on Twitter.



Biaggi underwent six operations after suffering severe chest injuries and broken ribs in a fall in training south of Rome on June 9.



The 46-year-old veteran ­racer is a two-time world champion in Superbike and a former four-time world champion in the 250cc class.