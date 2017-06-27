First subway lines in Hebei start testing

The first subway lines in north China's Hebei Province started test runs on Monday.
The first phases of Line 1 and Line 3 cover 30 km from east to west, with 25 stations in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei.
The National Development and Reform Commission
approved plans to build subway lines in Shijiazhuang in July 2012. The subway network includes six lines and 160 stations over a combined distance of 242 km.
The first phases of Lines 1, 2 and 3 will be completed by 2020 at a cost of about 42 billion yuan (6 billion US dollars), according to the plans.
Shijiazhuang is a train transportation hub, but the complicated train network creates much traffic congestion.