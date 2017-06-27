16 killed in multiple suicide bomb attacks in NE Nigeria

A total of 16 people had been killed during a series of suicide bomb attacks in restive northeast Nigeria's Borno State, local police said Monday.



Damian Chukwu, the State's Commissioner of Police, who confirmed the incidents, told Xinhua that 16 persons were killed, while 13 others were injured on Sunday night.



Chukwu said the police anti-explosion unit had been mobilized to the scenes, while the injured were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.



A Xinhua reporter in the state said scores of people were killed after a coordinated suicide bombings at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and Zannari Community in Maiduguri on Sunday night.



He said the bombing started around 10 p.m., local time, adding that the noise of the explosion coming from the university woke many up from the sleep.

