Armenia, China to cooperate in field of seismic security

On Monday, Armenia's Minister of Emergency Situations, David Tonoyan met with the Deputy Director of China's Earthquake Administration, Zhao Heping and Chinese Ambassador to Armenia, Tian Erlong, the official web site of the ministry reported.



During the meeting, the two parties discussed cooperation opportunities in the area of seismic security as well as ways for tackling earthquakes that have become disastrous for both countries.



Based on a previously signed Memoradnum of Cooperation, the two sides decided to develop a joint cooperation plan in the area of seismic security, which will involve the Chinese experience with respect to forecasting quakes and organizing of seismic monitoring as well as modernization and technical assistance to the Observation Center of Seismic Services of Armenia.



The countries will also share their experience in seismic security of buildings and training of specialists. An initial agreement was reached to utilize the Chinese experience in the implementation of geodetic researches using satellites.



Armenia is located in a seismically active region. The earthquake of Spitak in 1988 resulted in death of over 25,000 people, while leaving vast areas of the cities of Spitak and Gyumri in ruins. To this day Armenia is still dealing with consequences of this earthquake.

