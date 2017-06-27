Romanian president appoints Mihai Tudose as PM

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appointed Social Democrat Mihai Tudose, candidate proposed by the parliamentary majority, as prime minister and mandated him to form a new government.



"The crisis we are going through...seriously damages Romania. It damages the Romanian economy, the image of Romania in the world," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace when announcing his decision, stressing that "the crisis must end as soon as possible."



Iohannis made the decision after consultations with parliamentary parties on Monday afternoon.



Under the constitution, the designated prime minister shall seek the vote of confidence of Parliament, and complete list of the government within 10 days of his designation.

