Practitioners call for better Internet copyright protection in China

China's copyright industry has called for better protection of Internet copyright.



The demands came as an inspection team on the Copyright Law sent by the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was in Shanghai to check on implementation of the law.



Increasing forms and channels of copyright bred by digital expansion, have complicated authorization of copyright, said Gao Yunfei, president of Shanghai Century Publishing (Group) Co., Ltd.



New forms, such as digital publishing, should be taken into full consideration in the revision of the law, and more clauses should be added to deal with new technology.



"Pirate websites' infringements have become one of the biggest problems for China's Internet literature," said Wu Wenhui, CEO of the China Reading Group, a leading digital reading platform.



Wu expects more government action, without which enterprises cannot develop.



Liu Binjie, chairman of the education, science, culture and health care committee of the NPC, stressed the role of new technology in improving monitoring.



The Copyright Law will be revised and amended to make it easier for infringed copyright holders to take legal action. Revision and amendment of the law will strengthen legal protection for intellectual property rights and culture, he continued.



In 2016, more than 15,000 films and television works, as well as over 1.2 million audio works and 1.12 million graphic works were monitored by a platform to protect Internet copyright in Shanghai.



As of the end of 2016, the total value of Internet copyright industry surpassed 560 billion yuan (80 billion US dollars).

