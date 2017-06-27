Russian submarine test-fires Bulava missile from Barents Sea

The Russian Northern Fleet's submarine missile cruiser Yuri Dolgoruky has successfully test-fired an "Bulava" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Barents Sea, Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.



"The Project 955 'Borey'-class strategic missile submarine Yuri Dolgoruky has successfully launched the 'Bulava' intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the designated area in the Barents Sea area towards the Kura test range in Kamchatka," the ministry said in a statement.



The launch was made from underwater position in accordance with the combat training plan, it added.



According to the confirmed data, the ICBM's warheads completed the full cycle of the flight program and successfully hit designated targets, the ministry said.



The Yuri Dolgoruky submarine is the lead vessel of Project 955 or Borey, a class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine produced by Russia and operated by the Russian Navy.



Currently, Russia has nine modern strategic missile submarines and it aims to increase the number to 13, including seven "Borey"-class submarines equipped with "Bulava" missiles.

