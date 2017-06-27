S. Africa gets first outbreak of bird flu

South Africa authorities on Monday sounded the alarm for an outbreak of bird flu, the first of its kind in the country.



Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N8 was first reported on a farm in Mpumalanga Province in northern South Africa last week.



Currently, roughly 19,000 chickens are scheduled to be culled after contracting the highly contagious virus, while 5,000 have already died, according to official statistics.



"Our trading partners were formally notified of the outbreak in Mpumalanga. Trading partners require a declaration of country freedom of highly pathogenic avian influenza for trade in fresh poultry meat and unprocessed poultry products, which we are currently unable to provide due to the confirmation of HPAI on the Mpumalanga farm," the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) said in its latest update on the outbreak.



The affected farm has been quarantined and culling of the affected animals has been completed, according to the department.



The department said it is conducting forward and backward tracing to trace movement of all poultry in and out of the farm in order to establish the source of the influenza.



A 30km control zone in Mpumalanga and Free State provinces has been established. The two provinces are conducting surveillance in the 30km control zone for other potentially affected properties. All provinces have been notified and are on high alert



To date, no human cases of infection with avian influenza H5N8 have been reported, however people handling wild birds, sick or dying poultry must wear protective clothing and wash their hands with disinfectants, the department said.



Also on Monday, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) requested that Parliament be briefed on plans to contain the bird flu.



Gven the possible major implications for the poultry industry, including the ostrich industry, Parliament must be briefed urgently on what plans the DAFF has in place to contain the outbreak as well as just how far the flu has spread, the DA said.



Farmers stand to lose their poultry and this will negatively affect the country's chicken exports, the last thing the South African agricultural sector needs is to have its exports seen as undesirable and, worst of all, banned, said Annette Steyn, DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.



Various media outlets have reported that the DAFF has imposed a ban on the sale of live chickens, but there is no official confirmation of this from the department.



"Meat from healthy poultry is safe for consumption as it is subjected to strict meat inspection processes at abattoirs. We urge people to avoid consumption of birds found dead, dying or sick," the DAFF said.



HPAI is a rapidly spreading viral disease that can infect many types of birds and it is highly contagious. It exists naturally in many birds and can be transmitted by coming into contact with infected animals or through ingestion of infected food or water. No effective treatment for the disease has been found



Farmers, as well as the rest of the country, need to know the extent of the bird flu outbreak so action can be taken to stop the spread of the virus, Steyn said.

