Rocket fire from Gaza hits southern Israel

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched a rocket that landed in southern Israel on Monday night, causing no injuries or damage, a military spokesman said in a statement.



The spokesman said the rocket hit an open field in the regional council of Sha'ar HaNegev and the forces are still searching the area for remnants of the rocket.



No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the fire.



The incident came as Gaza is coping with a spiraling crisis since Israel has decreased the electricity it provides for the besieged Palestinian enclave after the Palestinian National Authority said it will pay only 70 percent of Gaza's electricity bill.



Since Israel concluded its 51-day military campaign in Gaza in the summer of 2014, sporadic rocket fire from the region persists in southern Israel, usually causing no injuries or damage. Israel often retaliates by attacking Hamas positions.

