Brazil's former finance minister sentenced to 12 years for corruption

Former Brazilian Finance Minister Antonio Palocci was sentenced to 12 years and two months in prison on Monday after he was found guilty of corruption and money laundering.



In addition to the imprisonment, Palocci is also barred from any government office for 24 years and has had his assets blocked that is worth 10.2 million US dollars.



He was found to have arranged bribes between a construction company Odebrecht and the Workers' Party (PT). Palocci was also chief of staff to former President Dilma Rousseff.



Palocci has been jailed since September 2016, and the former minister can still appeal the verdict, but will remain in jail during the appeal period.

