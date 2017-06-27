Saudi-led airstrikes kill 9 civilians in central Yemen

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes killed nine civilians in central Yemeni province of Marib on Monday, local residents and official told Xinhua.



"The Saudi-led warplanes launched several airstrikes on villagers' houses in Al-Miseyd area, killing nine civilians, including two women," one official at the scene told Xinhua by phone.



Other four villagers were wounded in the airstrikes. The incident was videotaped by the residents, and a copy of which was obtained by Xinhua.



Al-Miseyd area locates in Serwah district of Marib province, about 173 km northeast of the capital Sanaa.



Marib provincial capital city was recaptured from Houthi rebels last year by forces loyal to the coalition-backed Yemeni government. But Serwah and several adjacent areas were still under rebels' control.



This is the latest in a series of airstrikes hitting Yemeni civilians since the war began in March 2015.



Last week, a total of 25 Yemeni civilians were killed when a Saudi-led coalition warplane struck a popular market in Yemen's northern province of Saada.

