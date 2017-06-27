Bolivia, China sign science cooperation agreement

The Bolivian Ministry of Education
and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) signed an agreement on Monday to expand cooperation on science and technology.
The agreement was signed by Bolivian Education Minister Roberto Aguilar and President of the CAS Bai Chunli in a ceremony held in La Paz.
Aguilar said in the signing ceremony that Bolivian scientists and researchers would be trained in China in a number of areas in line with the agreement.
The agreement will help Bolivian researchers learn from internationally recognized scientists, he added.
The agreement opens research in public universities to boost knowledge and training in both countries.
According to the agreement with a term of five years, the collaboration can take place in areas of mutual interest through visits, collaborative research, conferences, seminars, workshops, and the exchange of information and publications.