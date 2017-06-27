Albania's Socialist Party wins over half of seats of parliament

Albania's Socialist Party led by the incumbent Prime Minister Edi Rama won a landslide victory in June 25 parliamentary elections, securing 73 seats in the country's 140-seat Parliament. By 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Monday, 86 percent of the votes have been counted.



Sunday's elections which witnessed a low turnout at 44 percent, gave Rama the chance to serve another four years in office, winning over 600,000 votes.



The opposition Democratic Party won 43 seats, ranking the second, and the Socialist Movement for Integration, 19 seats.



The Party for Justice, Integrity and Unity ranked the fourth, with four mandates.



Rama was keen to gain a parliamentary majority by vowing a smooth process of Albania's integration to the European Union (EU).



European Union senior officials Federica Mogherini and Johannes Hahn commented on the election in a press statement, saying that Albania managed to have quiet and regular elections.

