China willing to implement consensus reached by heads of state of China and Rwanda: envoy

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/27 8:48:11





China is willing to work closely with Rwanda to implement consensus reached by leaders of China and Rwanda, a Chinese official said here on Monday.Xu Jinhu, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, made the remarks while meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 46 years ago, bilateral relations between China and Rwanda have been developing healthily and smoothly, said Xu, who was visit Rwanda from June 24 to June 26.During President Kagame's visit to China in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kagame reached important consensus on future development of bilateral relations. Under the consensus, China is willing to closely work with Rwanda to deepen friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields, and make the two peoples better benefit from China-Rwanda relations.Kagame said at the meeting with Xu that Rwanda pays highly attention to developing relations with China. After his latest visit to China, the development of bilateral relations is showing a good momentum.Rwanda is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the areas of industrialization, energy resource exploration, infrastructure construction, tourism and agriculture and etc., Kagame said.