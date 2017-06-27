Israeli jets strike on Gaza in response to rocket firing

Israeli fighter jets on Tuesday morning struck posts that belong to Islamic Hamas militants in response to earlier rocket firing from Gaza into Israel, but no injuries were reported.



According to security and medical sources here, several explosions were heard in western Gaza city and in southern Gaza Strip after Israeli war planes struck these posts.



Ashraf al-Qedra, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman told reporters that no injuries were reported and that rescue teams rushed to the places were targeted.



A rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel on Sunday evening and landed at an empty place, and no injuries reported, according to Israeli Radio.

