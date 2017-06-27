EU commissioner urges Macedonia to focus on urgent reform priorities

Macedonia's political actors should concentrate their work on realizing the urgent reform priorities to improve the lives of citizens, the EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Monday.



"All responsible actors, and here I include the opposition and the judiciary and other institutions should work to create a modern society that will work for prosperity of all citizens regardless of their background," Hahn stated at a joint press conference with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Skopje.



According to Hahn, Macedonia has opened a new page to lead way to reforms, and he praised Zaev's commitment to put aside political and ethnic divisions.



The commissioner made such statements after attending Macedonian government special session dedicated to urgent reform priorities, local media reported.



Hahn also commended the positive steps by the government to establish good relations with neighboring countries while referring to Zaev's visit to Bulgaria.



On his part, PM Zaev expressed optimism that until the end of 2017, Macedonia may obtain a fresh recommendation for the launch of talks with the EU, in order for the accession talks to start next year.



Macedonian government introduced to Hahn its action plan which should be finalized by July 1, including the reforms in key areas such as rule of law, independent regulatory bodies, free media, etc.

