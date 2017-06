Indian Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi, India, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

Indian Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi, India, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)