Trump welcomes Indian PM Modi at White House

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/27 9:17:27

US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington DC, the United States, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)


 

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington DC, the United States, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)


 

US President Donald Trump (L) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington DC, the United States, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)


 

Posted in: WORLD
