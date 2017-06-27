S. Korean president names new justice minister after controversy over early pick

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Tuesday tapped a new justice minister after his first pick withdrew from his nomination amid controversy over ethical issues.
Park Sang-ki, a law school professor at Yonsei University in Seoul, was named as justice minister, according to the presidential Blue House.
Park has served as co-head of the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, one of the country's most active advocacy groups that pursues economic justice by fairly distributing income.
The new nomination came after former justice minister nominee Ahn Kyong-whan gave up his nomination over a series of ethical issues, including a marriage registration decades earlier without the consent of his then girlfriend.
Ahn's withdrawal and the controversy negatively affected the approval rating of President Moon who took office on May 10. But Moon's support stayed around the mid-70 percent, higher than his predecessors.
Park Un-jong, a law school professor at Seoul National University, was tapped as a nominee who leads the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.
Lee Jin-gyu, head of the R&D policy at the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, was promoted to the first vice minister of the ministry.