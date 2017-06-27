China's massive landslide site hit by secondary slides

The ruins of a massive landslide site in southwest China was hit by minor secondary slides Tuesday morning, local rescue authorities said.



The slides occurred at around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the flattened village of Xinmo, Maoxian County, Sichuan Province. Rocks and mud measuring about 100 cubic meters fell. But no injuries were reported as the area was cordoned off following a landslide warning issued Monday.



The massive landslide on early Saturday morning left at least 93 people missing.

