US says Syria may be preparing for chemical weapons attack

The United States has identified the Syrian government's potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack, warning of "a heavy price" if such attacks are conducted, the White House said Monday.



"The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack," the White House said in a statement.



On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria to neutralize its chemical weapon arsenal, two days after reports of a chemical weapons attack emerged from the battleground in Syria, for which the West said the Syrian government should be blamed.



However, the Syrian government rejected the accusation, saying the US attack was a "flagrant aggression."



The White House on Monday reiterated that the US forces are in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State group.



"If, however, (Syrian President) Mr. (Bashar) al-Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price," the White House warned.

