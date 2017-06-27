Countries must safeguard economic globalization for inclusive growth: Premier Li

Countries must safeguard economic globalization to achieve inclusive growth, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said Tuesday.
Li made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2017, also known as Summer Davos
, held in the northeastern coastal city of Dalian.
Li said that free trade should be the basis of fair trade, and that holding back free trade would not bring fair trade.
Trade disputes should be dealt with according to the different situations in different countries, Li said.
"Based on the principal of equal consultation, mutual understanding and accommodation, as well as equal treatment without discrimination, countries must seek convergent interests and complement each other's advantages to achieve win-win results," Li said.
"Neither should we impose unilateral rules on others, nor politicize fair trade," he said.
From Tuesday to Thursday, around 1,500 politicians, officials,entrepreneurs, scholars and media representatives from over 90 countries and regions will assemble in Dalian to discuss topics from inclusive growth to the new industrial revolution.
The "Achieving Inclusive Growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution" meeting will focus on how technology and policy innovation can accelerate a more inclusive style of economic growth that prioritizes meaningful jobs.
Established by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2007, the summer forum is held each year in China, alternating between the port cities of Dalian and Tianjin.